

CTVNews.ca Staff





The City of Edmonton has issued a temporary one-year ban on new licenses and event permits for combative sports.

Councillors made the decision after receiving an in-camera update on an independent review into the death of Tim Hague, who died in a boxing match in the city in June.

Hague, a 34-year-old teacher turned mixed martial artist, was injured on June 16 in a heavyweight boxing match against former Edmonton Eskimo Adam Braidwood.

The fight lasted two rounds and ended in a knockout. Hague left the ring under his own power but was rushed to the hospital where he was treated for a brain injury and later died.

Hague’s brother Ian released a statement at the time saying that “Tim knew the risks of the sport,” and that “no one in our family blames Adam (Braidwood) for what happened.”

Braidwood said Hague was “a kind hearted warrior man,” who would “do anything for you.”

CTV Edmonton reports that Hague suffered three knockouts within nine months before his the match against Braidwood, raising questions about whether he should have been allowed to fight.

The combative sports ban came into effect Saturday and will remain in place until Dec. 31, 2018, or until council decides otherwise.

The moratorium includes sports such as boxing and mixed martial arts.

The Edmonton Combative Sports Commission issued a statement saying they will “continue our work as a commission, using this time to move forward with the comprehensive policy review that had already been underway.”

“We will work with city Administration to advise council on a future path at the end of the moratorium,” the ECSC adds.

Edmonton councillors also passed a motion Friday stating that the report into Hague’s death will be released to the Hague family, council and the public no later than December 14.

With reports from CTV Edmonton