Two Americans, Russian dock with ISS
The Soyuz-FG rocket booster with Soyuz MS-06 space ship carrying a new crew to the International Space Station, ISS, blasts off at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. (AP / Dmitri Lovetsky)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, September 12, 2017 11:36PM EDT
BAIKONUR, Kazakhstan - A Soyuz space capsule with two Americans and a Russian aboard has docked with the International Space Station.
The capsule blasted off from the Russian manned space launch facility in Kazakhstan and docked with the orbiting laboratory about five and a half hours later at 0255 GMT Wednesday.
Tests and opening of the hatches was expected to take about 90 minutes before the capsule can enter the space station.
Joe Acaba of NASA is making his third trip into space and Russian Alexander Misurkin his second. It's the first voyage for American Mark Vande Hei. All are to stay on the space station about 5 1/2 months.
They will join Russia's Sergey Ryazanskiy, American Randy Bresnik and Italy's Paolo Nespoli, who have been aboard the station since late July.