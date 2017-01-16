Photos, romance novels inspire computer program's one-of-a-kind songs
The artificial intelligence composes music and lyrics after examining an image.
Published Monday, January 16, 2017 10:01PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 16, 2017 10:50PM EST
Can an artificial intelligence learn to write songs like a human artist?
That's the question researchers at the University of Toronto are trying to tackle, using a library of romance novels and images as inspiration for their computer program.
The A.I. draws on its romance-fuelled vocabulary to write one-of-a-kind songs based on images uploaded to its system, with fascinating (and often racy) results.
"For the first time in years, I could feel my heart beating as I drew a deep breath," it sang, in a song based on a Leonard Cohen photo.
"His expression was grim, and I could not help but notice that his hand was on my arm," said the lyrics, in response to a photo of CTV reporter Peter Akman.
CTV Peter from Hang Chu on Vimeo.
The A.I. often produces "unexpected" results, according to Hang Chu, a PhD student of computer science at the University of Toronto. "Some works are good and some are bad, but it's always fun to try," he told CTV News.
He explained that the A.I. automatically analyzes the content of an image and derives descriptions to match it, based on the words in its vocabulary.
"It's an interesting challenge to show that computers can actually create artistic things," said Raquel Uratsun, an associate professor in computer science and Canada Research Chair in Machine Learning and Computer Vision.
The team behind the A.I. plans to expand its vocabulary and make it more human-sounding in the future.
The Imposter 3 from Hang Chu on Vimeo.
But Sanja Fidler, another associate prof on the project, acknowledges it probably won't be stealing Justin Bieber's job anytime soon.
"I don't think people could connect with songs written by machines, by robots, as much as they could connect with what people write," she said.
With files from CTV National News reporter Peter Akman
MOST WATCHED
More News from Sci-Tech
- Gene Cernan, last astronaut on the moon, dies at 82
- Photos, romance novels inspire computer program's one-of-a-kind songs
- Academics work to preserve millions of colonial documents in Cuba
- Cutest captain: Sea lion caught in fishing gear hops on boat
- Facebook announces 'fake news' offensive in Germany