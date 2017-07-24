Phelps loses to simulated shark by 2 seconds in 'Shark Week' race
Michael Phelps competes in the preliminary round of the men's 200 meter butterfly at the U.S. swimming nationals, Friday, Aug. 7, 2015, in San Antonio. (Eric Gay/AP Photo)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, July 24, 2017 7:03AM EDT
Michael Phelps has finally met his match in the water: a "great white shark."
The Olympic champion swimmer was bested Sunday night in the Discovery Channel's Shark Week special "Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White."
But Phelps didn't swim with a real shark. He competed in the ocean against a computer-simulated fish based on data on the swimming speed of sharks.
Phelps was outfitted with a wetsuit and a monofin to mimic a shark's powerful tail. He finished the 100 metre race in 38 seconds, two seconds slower than the simulated shark.
Phelps tweeted Sunday that he'd like a rematch, but in warmer water.