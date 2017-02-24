

CTVNews.ca Staff





NASA will hold a news conference Friday, to discuss the possibility of sending a crew on the first launch of the deep-space Orion spacecraft it hopes to send to Mars one day.

The teleconference, scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, will discuss feasibility plans of adding a crew to Exploration Mission-1, the first integrated flight of NASA’s Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft.

William Gerstenmaier, associate administrator of NASA’s human explorations and operation mission directorate in Washington, will participate in the news conference. Last week, NASA asked Gerstenmaier to initiate the study, which began on Feb. 17 and is expected to be completed in early spring, a news release said.

William Hill, deputy associate administrator for Explorations Systems Development in Washington, will also participate in the news conference.

The teleconference can be accessed on NASA’s livestream.