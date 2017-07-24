The decades-old Paint program appears destined for the Recycle Bin in the next Windows update, as Microsoft prepares to discontinue the once-standard software in the name of progress.

Paint was included in a list of features Microsoft plans to abandon in the upcoming Fall Creators Update to Windows 10, due out in September of this year.

Microsoft says Paint will now be considered a “deprecated” feature, meaning it is “not in active development and might be removed in future releases.”

That means the bare-bones image editor will no longer reveal just how shaky your hand is when trying to draw things with the mouse.

The program was first launched as Paintbrush in 1985, and has been pre-installed on every Windows operating system since then. It’s not exactly the most robust image editor, but it’s remained popular as a tool for children and internet users to create quick memes and doodles.

Internet users mourned Paint’s imminent demise with a slew of images drawn (often crudely) with the program.

RIP Paint. I will always remember my first seizure from producing one of these pic.twitter.com/SVQGa8H1PR — George Alborn (@GeorgeAlborn) July 24, 2017

nope. you can't get rid of microsoft paint. how do you think i've gotten through public school? — Abbi Richter (@richter_abbi) July 24, 2017

In reaction to today's Microsoft Paint news, I've drawn the Detroit Bridge, a @MediaCityUK landmark opposite Quaytickets HQ. Good, isn't it? pic.twitter.com/52gX2KMDO6 — Quaytickets (@Quaytickets) July 24, 2017

microsoft paint is ending and i really don't know what i'm going to do now when mr rennet books the ict lab for our mods assignments — elise grace margaret (@elisec1608) July 24, 2017