Critically endangered Malayan tiger twins born in Prague Zoo
Two cubs of critically endangered Malayan tigers lie in their enclosure at the zoo in Prague, Czech Republic, on Nov. 14, 2017. (Petr David Josek / AP)
Published Tuesday, November 14, 2017 9:11AM EST
PRAGUE, Czech Republic -- A keeper says twin Malayan tigers born in Prague Zoo have a good chance of survival, a rare success for any zoo on the European continent.
The cubs, a male and a female, were born on Oct 3. So far, only two European zoos have managed to breed this subspecies of tiger, most recently a zoo in Halle, Germany, in 2013.
There are only a few hundred Malayan tigers surviving in the wild in Asia and they are classified as critically endangered.
A key obstacle for breeding is that the males are too often aggressive toward their female partners. Other problems include the inability of the mother to take care of the cubs, and diseases.
Keeper Pavel Brandl says the 11-year-old mother, Banya, has been doing well and the two are fine.
They will get names in December.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Critically endangered Malayan tiger twins born in Prague Zoo
- Space delivery: Astronauts get ice cream, make-own pizzas
- More than 15,000 scientists issue 'warning to humanity'
- Internet usage growing fastest among older Canadians: StatsCan
- Humans have been drinking wine for more than 8,000 years: study