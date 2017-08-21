

The Associated Press





BEIJING -- After cutting back the speed of the Beijing to Shanghai bullet train following a deadly crash, China is set to again make it one of the world's fastest.

New generation trains will service the route starting next month, making the 1,250-kilometre journey from the capital to Shanghai in just 4 hours, 30 minutes. The latest trains were unveiled in June and have a top speed of 400 kilometres per hour, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

China first ran trains at 350 kilometres per hour in August 2008, but cut speeds back to 250-300 kilometres per hour in 2011 following a two-train collision near the city of Wenzhou that killed 40 people and injured 191.

China has laid more than 20,000 kilometres of high-speed rail, with a target of adding another 10,000 kilometres by 2020.

China has spent an estimated $360 billion on high-speed rail, building by far the largest network in the world.