

The Associated Press





TOKYO - At 2 months old, Japan's baby giant panda sports a healthy coat of its distinctive black and white fur but still can't stand on its own.

Video released Monday by Ueno Zoo in Tokyo shows the female cub crawling on her belly as her much larger mother watches then cuddles her from behind.

The zoo says the panda is healthy, weighing in at just over 3 kilograms and measuring 43.9 centimetres long. Pandas typically can support themselves on their legs at 4 months old and start climbing at 6 months.

The unnamed cub was born on June 12 to the zoo's resident giant panda, Shin Shin. Japanese media reports say she'll be named by the public when she's about 100 days old.