

Relaxnews





Tech giant Apple has confirmed the death of two of its legacy iPod models today - the iPod Shuffle and iPod Nano.

Both models have been officially discontinued and were removed from the Apple store on Thursday, eliminating the two last versions of its music players not capable of running iOS apps.

Citing a need to streamline its offering (via The Verge), a spokesperson explained the move and said: "Today, we are simplifying our iPod lineup with two models of iPod touch now with double the capacity starting at just $199 and we are discontinuing the iPod shuffle and iPod nano."

Apple first introduced the iPod Shuffle and the iPod Nano in 2005 as complementary products to the more expensive legacy iPod. The iconic iPod classic was discontinued in 2014.