

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON -- Paleontologists at the University of Alberta have a new theory for why some dinosaurs stood on two feet instead of four.

The researchers found clues in the tails of the ancient creatures' much smaller ancestors, proto-dinosaurs.

Lead author Scott Persons says the tails of proto-dinosaurs had big, leg-powering muscles.

Eventually, the ancient creatures evolved to run faster and for longer distances.

Meanwhile, smaller forelimbs helped reduce their body weight and improved balance, so some proto-dinosaurs gave up walking on all fours entirely.

Persons says earlier theories that proto-dinosaurs stood on two legs just so they could use their forelimbs to catch prey don't stand up.