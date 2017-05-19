World watching Canada as it moves ahead on cannabis legalization: McLellan
Cannabis plants intended for the medical marijuana market grow at OrganiGram in Moncton, N.B., on April 14, 2016. (Ron Ward/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 19, 2017 1:46PM EDT
OTTAWA -- The lead of the federally appointed task force on the legalization of cannabis says the world is watching as Canada looks to legalize the drug's recreational use by next summer.
Anne McLellan, a former Liberal public safety minister, says other countries want to see how successful Canada is at developing a legal market for cannabis, to what extent it addresses organized crime and how it deals with drug-impaired driving.
McLellan says the legalization of marijuana in Uruguay -- a developing nation -- did not attract the same kind of attention Canada's plans have done.
Once it happens, Canada will become the first G7 country to legalize marijuana.
In April, the Liberal government introduced legislation proposing adults 18 and older will be able to legally buy and cultivate small amounts of marijuana for personal use.
The federal government's goal is to have a legalized system in place by June 2018.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Politics
- World watching Canada as it moves ahead on cannabis legalization: McLellan
- U.S. intends to name Kelly Knight Craft as Ambassador to Canada
- Canadian ambassador to France says Macron's election great news for Canada
- Interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose won't vote on her replacement
- Canada ready for NAFTA renegotiation: Freeland