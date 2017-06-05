Prime Minister Justin Trudeau kept his shirt on but appeared to overlook Canada's first female PM on Monday, during a much-hyped appearance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

Trudeau faced a slew of superficial questions during his appearance on the morning show during a broadcast from Niagara Falls, Ont. on Monday. The PM declined an invitation from Kelly Ripa to take his shirt off, and downplayed a question about being named the "sexiest politician alive."

"My wife (Sophie Gregoire Trudeau) is one who doesn't believe it," Trudeau said on Monday. "She knows what I look like when I get up in the morning."

Trudeau was also asked about following in the footsteps of his father, Pierre Elliott Trudeau, and questioned about which of his three children he thought was most likely to become PM in the future.

"I will say I have one daughter (Ella Grace), and there is something really special about imagining a woman prime minister," he said, sparking a wave of applause from the audience of approximately 3,000 fans. "I think it's long overdue," he added. "I just don't think we have to wait that long. It should be sooner than that."

Of course, it doesn't take too much imagination to picture a female Canadian PM, as Kim Campbell briefly achieved that feat in 1993. Campbell ascended to the post in June 1993, after she was chosen as leader of the ruling Progressive Conservative Party, only to lose her position when the Tories lost the federal election the following November.

Some Twitter users were quick to point out the possible mistake.

PM Trudeau says on #KellyandRyan that he'd like to see a female PM someday. Kim Campbell is over here like pic.twitter.com/xkhrhZC7SH — Melissa Royle (@melissaroyle) June 5, 2017

That's a pretty big omission, unless he qualified with no elected female PM, but even that's not true in a sense. — Jason Erb (@FauxCapitalist) June 5, 2017

Ripa and co-host Ryan Seacrest later asked Trudeau some more politically-charged questions concerning his relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump.

"We have a good constructive working relationship, and that's the important part of it," Trudeau said of Trump. "We both agree that the most important responsibility of a leader is to create good jobs for middle-class people across our countries."

Trudeau also acknowledged that he and Trump do not see eye-to-eye on the environment, following Trump's declaration last week that the U.S. would not be part of the Paris climate change agreement.

When asked about the recent attack in London and security at home, Trudeau stressed that he wants to achieve a "balance" between security and inclusiveness, so that Canada is a society "in which we're there for each other."

Ripa and Seacrest also questioned Trudeau about the Star Wars socks he wore to meet Irish PM Enda Kenny on May 4.

"Socks are the one way that I can sort of express myself a little bit," Trudeau said, after confessing that he prefers jeans and a T-shirt over a suit.

Ripa and Seacrest followed the question by giving Trudeau a gift of socks featuring their pictures.