

Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press





BERLIN -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is demonstrating its commitment to NATO in ways that go beyond simple military spending.

Trudeau acknowledges the spending target agreed to by the members of the global military alliance -- two per cent of GDP -- but describes Canada and Germany as two of NATO's principal actors, which do much of the "heavy lifting."

He describes Canada's peacekeeping reputation and role in the alliance as a source of strength of pride in Canada.

Trudeau made the comments in Berlin alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has made it clear her country plans to make an effort to meet its NATO spending commitments.

Trudeau and Merkel are singing the praises of Canada's free trade deal with the European Union, just one way in which the two leaders are hoping to promote a progressive, pro-trade philosophy in the face of protectionist headwinds emanating from the United States.

Asked about his meeting with President Donald Trump, Trudeau says his approach remains to seek out common ground -- and in the case of Canada, Germany and the U.S., that means helping grow the middle class.

