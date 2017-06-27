Trudeau appoints his first climate change ambassador with revamped mandate
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives for a media availability at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 27, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Justin Tang)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 27, 2017 3:39PM EDT
OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tapped a long-time Canadian diplomat to step into a revamped role of Canada's ambassador for climate change.
Canada hasn't had such an ambassador since January 2015.
Jennifer MacIntyre fills the role as of Tuesday, with a mandate to push Canada's international relationships on the climate change file, including promoting Canadian clean technology businesses abroad.
She is the fifth person to hold the title of ambassador for climate change -- but the first where the role is not the equivalent of Canada's chief negotiator for climate change treaties.
As such she will not be on hand next week when Trudeau sits down with other G20 leaders in Germany where the Paris climate change agreement will be front and centre.
Instead her role is to find ways for Canada to take advantage of any international opportunities for trade and investment that climate change policies bring.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Politics
- Record-breaking sniper shot in Iraq should be 'celebrated,' Trudeau says
- Federal government launches counter-radicalization centre
- Trudeau appoints his first climate change ambassador with revamped mandate
- Trudeau says no security risks in Chinese takeover of Canadian satellite firm
- Canadian government waiting for more details on Trump travel ban decision