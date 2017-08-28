OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has shuffled his federal cabinet, appointing rookies Seamus O'Regan and Ginette Petitpas Taylor to the front bench.

In the shuffle, a handful of other top ministers have been placed in new portfolios.

Liberal MP Seamus O'Regan has been appointed veterans affairs minister and associate minister of defence, replacing Kent Hehr. His appointment maintains the representation of Newfoundland and Labrador at the cabinet table.

Liberal MP Ginette Petitpas Taylor has been appointed minister of health. She was previously parliamentary secretary for finance.

Carla Qualtrough has been promoted to public services and procurement minister. She was previously the minister of sport and persons with disabilities. That position is now being taken by Hehr.

The government has shown it's putting an emphasis on indigenous relations and indigenous services.

Jane Philpott becomes minister of indigenous services, a new portfolio. She was formerly health minister.

Meanwhile, Carolyn Bennett becomes minister of Crown-Indigenous relations and northern affairs.

The shuffle splits up the former indigenous and northern affairs portfolio. Previously solely held by Bennett, it will now be shared with Philpott.

The Prime Minister's Office says this is being done to back up the Liberals’ commitment to a new nation-to-nation relationship with indigenous peoples.