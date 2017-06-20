Senate ethics officer who penned Meredith report resigns
The Senate on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2013. (Sean Kilpatrick / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 20, 2017 4:34AM EDT
OTTAWA - The author of a damning report earlier this year that led to the eventual resignation of Sen. Don Meredith has herself resigned.
Senate ethics officer Lyse Ricard's departure was announced Monday by Sen. Raynell Andreychuk, the chairman of the chamber's ethics committee.
In her March report, Ricard concluded that Meredith had violated the chamber's code of ethics by engaging in a relationship with a girl when she was just 16 and recommended that the upper house take the unprecedented step of expelling him.
Meredith, 52, resigned from the Senate in early May just as the upper chamber was believed ready to expel him over the relationship.
Ricard had been the Senate's ethics officer since 2012.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Politics
- Liberal legislation aimed at limiting how long inmates can be kept in solitary
- Liberal ministers meet Lockheed Martin at Paris Air Show, snub Boeing
- Senate ethics officer who penned Meredith report resigns
- Senate defeats motion to separate infrastructure bank from budget bill
- Liberals set to table bill to remodel national security measures