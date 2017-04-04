Senate committee confronts Meredith over sexual relationship with teen
Senator Don Meredith
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 4, 2017 10:40AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 4, 2017 10:44AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Sen. Don Meredith is facing a committee of his peers this morning as the Senate inches closer to deciding whether he should keep his seat in the upper chamber.
The Toronto-area senator is speaking with the Senate ethics committee about a damning report that concluded Meredith abused his position as senator when he had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old woman.
Meredith's closed-door testimony is part of a process the committee must go through before it can recommend what, if any, punishments Meredith should face.
Independent Sen. Andre Pratte says Meredith should be expelled from the Senate because his actions don't befit the office of senator.
Sen. Anne Cools, an independent Liberal, calls Meredith's action a private matter and says the Senate shouldn't be policing the personal lives of its members.
The Senate has never expelled one of its own and there is a divide within the chamber about whether it has the power to do so.
Reporters not allowed inside Ethics Committee this morning and Meredith has slipped in through another entrance - did not have to face qs.— Omar Sachedina (@omarsachedina) April 4, 2017
Security has set up a barricade outside the committee room where Don Meredith will be appearing before the Senate Ethics Committee. pic.twitter.com/2DcurdQvSd— Omar Sachedina (@omarsachedina) April 4, 2017
