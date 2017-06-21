House of Commons passes Remembrance Day bill, but won't mean new holiday
People place poppies at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier following the Remembrance Day ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa on Nov. 11, 2014. (Justin Tang / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 21, 2017 4:23PM EDT
OTTAWA - The House of Commons has passed legislation giving Remembrance Day the same legal status as Canada Day and Victoria Day.
It is mainly a symbolic move, as the Commons can't make Nov. 11 a statutory holiday across the country, because that is a matter for the provinces.
Currently, Remembrance Day is a holiday in all provinces and territories except for Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador.
Federal employees also get the day off.
The legislation, introduced by Nova Scotia Liberal MP Colin Fraser, followed a number of failed efforts to single out Remembrance Day.
One problem is that the Royal Canadian Legion has worried that making Nov. 11 a legal holiday would change people's attitudes and they might not bother making the effort to attend local ceremonies.
