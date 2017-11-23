

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Texas family is sharing a heartwarming video of the moment their son, who was born without hands or legs, learned to walk for the first time.

Four-year-old Camden Whiddon was born with Amelia-phocomelia syndrome, a congenital disorder that has left him with shortened arms and almost no legs.

But Camden has never let his disabilities stop him from doing regular kids stuff, such as drawing and playing with toys. Earlier this month, while the family was decorating the Christmas tree at their home in Denton, Texas, Camden also learned to walk.

Camden’s mother Katie Whiddon, captured the moment as Camden’s father, Cole, set their son down and persuaded him to walk to him. She says though Camden was nervous, Cole promised he’d catch him at the end and showed Camden how to move his hips one at a time.

Slowly, Camden wiggled his way over, seemingly amazed at what he was doing, squealing “I’m walking!”

Katie says she was overcome with pride watching her boy and broke down in tears afterward.

“With some coaching and a pep talk from his Daddy, CAMDEN FINALLY LEARNED HOW TO WALK!” Katie wrote on Facebook after posting the video. “I cried like a baby! I’ve been looking forward to this moment for the past 4 years and it finally happened! I am SO proud of Camden and I am SO BLESSED to be his Momma!”

The video has since earned close to 50,000 views.

This isn’t the first time Camden’s accomplishments have made him internet-famous. Last summer, a video went viral that showed him using his chin and arm to pass his crying baby brother, Jaxton, a soother.

“Camden might not have hands, but he doesn't let that stop him from taking care of his siblings!” his mother wrote.

Katie Whiddon keeps a blog about her special son and family, and says doctors have told her that when Camden is between seven and nine years old, he can start trying prosthetic arms, if he wants.