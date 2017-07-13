

A Winnipeg woman doesn’t expect her mother, brother or nephew to make it to her wedding on Saturday because of the wildfires burning in B.C.

Val Blanchard grew up in Williams Lake, B.C., where her brother Louis and nephew Jon, both firefighters, are fighting the wildfires that are raging in the region.

Williams Lake was under an evacuation alert as of Thursday evening, which means residents should be prepared for an evacuation order.

She’s fairly certain neither will make it to the wedding as a result.

“They work 24 hours a day,” she says. “They just keep going until they can no longer go and then they stop for a few hours rest.”

Meanwhile, her mother also hasn’t left town yet because she’s concerned that she won’t be able to get back in.

"If you leave your home, then you may not get back to it once the evacuation has been called. So she's worried about that."

Blanchard says she’s not disappointed in her mother, “but it’s like, come on mom, I’m getting married, I really want you here.”

She wants her brother and nephew there too, but Blanchard says they have their priorities right.

“I think fighting fire and saving the towns is a little bit more important than seeing me in a white dress,” she says.

Thankfully, Blanchard’s sisters and their children made it to Winnipeg for her big day.

Even though it won’t be the same without all her family members there, she says she still plans to have a good time.

