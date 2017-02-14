

CTVNews.ca Staff





Whether you celebrate or shun Valentine’s Day, there’s a good chance you’ll indulge in some chocolate being passed around today. But should you go for the creamy milk chocolate or the bold, dark flavour?

A new video co-produced by the American Chemical Society (ACE), sets up a “scientific showdown” between milk and dark chocolate, using research that examined their potential benefits and value. Here’s how the two types of chocolate fared:

Health benefits

Research has shown that chocolate can have some good health benefits, thanks to its abundance of plant compounds called polyphenols, and in particular, chemicals called flavanols. These compounds have a potential antioxidant effect that may lower blood pressure and improve heart health, among other benefits.

Due to higher concentrations of cacao in dark chocolate, it has more polyphenols than milk chocolate and therefore more potential health benefits. But researchers warn that chocolate is no health food, and should always be consumed in moderation (except maybe on Valentine’s Day).

Verdict: Dark chocolate wins this round.

Chocolate as an aphrodisiac?

Our brains produce a chemical called phenylethylamine, or PEA, which helps release dopamine and norepinephrine, known as “big time players in feeling love,” according to the American Chemical Society.

Chocolate can contain trace amounts of PEA, but our bodies quickly metabolize the chemical, leaving no real effect on the brain. So it’s more likely that when it comes to amorous feelings, chocolate just has a placebo effect.

Verdict: It’s a tie between dark and milk chocolate.

Points for flavour

The real flavour of chocolate comes from cocoa beans, which are first fermented and then roasted at the beginning of the chocolate-making process. Cocoa beans have compounds called methylxanthines, which include caffeine and theobromine, and contribute to the chocolate’s bitterness.

Amino acids and peptides in cocoa beans, along with sugars and carbohydrates, give chocolate its bold flavour. Researchers have also identified more than 700 volatile compounds that add to the various flavours in chocolate produced around the world.

In dark chocolate, more types of cocoa used and its higher concentration result in more flavour complexity.

Verdict: It’s a win for dark chocolate.

Value for your money

If you’re on a budget this Valentine’s Day, milk chocolate is your best bet. Because dark chocolate contains more cocoa, it is usually more expensive.

Verdict: Milk chocolate wins for being a cheaper indulgence.