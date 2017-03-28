It may just well be the greatest thing since sliced bread. Or at least the prettiest.

It involves dyed cream cheese, sprinkles, gold leaf flakes and sliced bread and it’s being spread all over the internet. “Unicorn toast” and its recently evolved counterpart “mermaid toast” have taken social media by storm in a viral food craze that has inspired countless imitations.

The unicorn toast trend has been attributed to Miami-based food stylist and photographer Adeline Waugh. The savvy blogger, also known as @vibrantandpure on Instagram, has been experimenting with natural ingredients to dye cream cheese for at least a year according to the highly stylized and extremely colourful photos she’s uploaded to her account. When she began posting photos of pastel coloured-cream cheese blended together on toast with sprinkles on top last fall, a new fad was born.

It's my birthday and I'll have all the rainbow/unicorn toast my heart desires ������ #aquariusseason A post shared by Adeline Waugh (@vibrantandpure) on Feb 16, 2017 at 1:04pm PST

To create the popular design, the food stylist used natural ingredients to dye the cream cheese, such as hot beet juice for pink, turmeric for yellow, chlorophyll for green, spirulina power for light blue, freeze-dried blueberry powder for purple and a beet juice and freeze-dried strawberry or raspberry powder for light pink.

In a blog post, Waugh described how she stumbled upon the colours while she was experimenting in her kitchen.

“I was just playing around in my kitchen and trying to figure out how I could make hot pink cream cheese, as one does,” she wrote. “After playing around with all the cream cheese colors and blending them together to create new colors, I loved how they appeared to resemble paintbrush strokes.”

Waugh said she originally called her creation “watercolour toast” but her Instagram friends quickly dubbed it “unicorn toast” instead. The food trend has been replicated in countless photos uploaded to the social media site. A quick search of the term revealed hundreds of imitation unicorn toasts with varying degrees of success.

“I absolutely love scrolling through the #unicorntoast & #mermaidtoast hashtags and seeing all of the beautiful renditions of my toast creations,” Waugh recently wrote on Instagram.

Waugh said her creation really took off after she was interviewed for features in U.S. media outlets such as MTV, New York Post and the Dr. Oz Show. All of that attention inevitably invited some attention from online critics who questioned the practicality of the vibrant toast and questioned why she would waste her time creating the toast.

Unicorn Toast. JUST. NO. — kay plunkett-hogge (@kplunketthogge) March 16, 2017

"Unicorn Toast" �� who would even eat cream cheese on toast — Anna Lucy (@annahopeless) March 14, 2017

It looks really pretty, but is this new food craze worth the time and effort? https://t.co/SQtmfPYVhA #unicorntoast pic.twitter.com/Y5YNvyMWvZ — Clarissa Phillips (@clarissap83) March 15, 2017

“I've never claimed to be starting a trend or a putting out a new recipe that is super practical — it's 100 per cent impractical, I just like to play around in the kitchen and attempt to create something aesthetically pleasing and unique from time to time,” Waugh said in a recent post.

The trendsetter has clearly not let the recent negativity prevent her from doing what she loves. Earlier this month, Waugh showcased her latest invention – mermaid toast. Similar in concept to the unicorn toast, mermaid toast involves a variety of blue green algae powders and liquids mixed with almond milk cream cheese to create an ocean-like palette. Gold leaf flakes can be sprinkled on as well for added effect.

The blogger said she decided to call it mermaid toast to “continue the tradition of naming toast after mythical creatures.”

So much for plain old butter.

Spent the morning working on a fun project & making super impractical toast and taking ridiculous amounts of photos of said toast, pretty solid Saturday so far ⭐️ #mermaidtoast #unicorntoast A post shared by Adeline Waugh (@vibrantandpure) on Mar 25, 2017 at 10:27am PDT

Another day, another piece of toast slathered in pastels (just the way I like it) �� A post shared by Adeline Waugh (@vibrantandpure) on Feb 21, 2017 at 8:54am PST