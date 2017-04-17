

CTVNews.ca Staff





A national recall of flour due to E. coli contamination has been expanded to include 16 products that the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says should not be consumed.

In an updated warning on Sunday, the agency said the recall first issued on April 12, for Robin Hood flour in 10-kilogram bags, now includes other Robin Hood products, as well as flour sold under the Creative Baker label.

Visit the CFIA website for a complete listing of the affected products.

The initial April 12 recall was previously broadened to Robin Hood flour in one-kilogram bags with best-before dates of April 14, 15 and 18, 2018.

The CFIA said, at the time of the initial recall, that there had been 26 cases of people infected with E. coli in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Alberta and Newfoundland and Labrador.

No deaths have been reported, but at least six people have required hospital care.

Two Alberta law firms announced last week they were filing a class-action lawsuit on behalf of people who bought or consumed Robin Hood flour and became ill.

The CFIA says all recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the point of purchase.

No new cases of illness have been confirmed at this time.