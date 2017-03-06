Is your crew too big to fit in one car? Do you enjoy tempting fate? And do you believe rap music died in the 1990s?

Because if you check all those boxes, then high-tail it over to the website for Moments in Time, a big ticket auctioneer selling off the vehicles in which rappers Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls were each fatally shot.

To describe either vehicle as being in good condition would probably be a stretch, as online postings show the bullet holes are still very visible.

Nevertheless, for at least the asking price of US$1.5 million, you can get behind the wheel of the bullet-riddled 1996 BMW 750iL in which Shakur sustained the bullet wounds that would cause his death. Or, if bigger vehicles are more your style, you can shell out your green for the 1997 GMC Suburban in which Biggie Smalls died. The auctioneer will even throw in the original bullet-riddled doors. What a bargain!

The current owners of Biggie's ride put it up for sale when they saw the Tupac vehicle listing, according to a letter on the Moments in Time website. The owners say they originally bought the vehicle to accommodate their family of six.

Tupac was fatally shot in a drive-by attack in Las Vegas in September 1996, while sitting in the car with its former owner, Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight.

Biggie Smalls was killed by a drive-by shooter in March of 1997, while waiting at a stop light in the SUV.