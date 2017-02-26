Canadians applauded Montreal's Sylvain Bellemare for his Academy Award-winning work as the sound editor on "Arrival," after he claimed one of the golden Oscar trophies on Sunday night.

Many echoed Bellemare's words during his speech, in which he gave a shout-out to Canada with the words: "Salut Montreal!"

"This award by far is a collective award made by people from many countries around the world, led by the Quebec team," Bellemare said. "Salut Montreal."

Bellemare also praised Canadian "Arrival" director Denis Villeneuve, saying, "I love you so much. You bring love to us. All you need is love."

"Salut Montreal". "Love is all we need." Arrival wins sound editing. #glush — E. Jane Thompson (@ejanethompson) February 27, 2017

The first Canadian #Oscars winner of the night -- Sylvain Bellemare wins the award for best sound editing for "Arrival" (@whyaretheyhere) pic.twitter.com/2LmlN5vPGT — CdnPress-ArtsLife (@CdnPress_Arts) February 27, 2017

"Salut Montréal! Denis, où es-tu? "



Bravooooooo Sylvain Bellemare! Quelle fierté! — Eric Piccoli (@ericpiccoli) February 27, 2017

"Salut Montréal" + "all we need is love" = all I needed to hear from an #Oscars acceptance speech tonight ❤️���� — Annie MacKay (@annie_mky) February 27, 2017

Meanwhile, others crossed their fingers in hopes of more Canadian victories ahead, with Ryan Gosling up for Best Actor, and Quebec's Denis Villeneuve up for Best Director and Best Picture for "Arrival," among other nominations.