

CTVNews.ca Staff





With Trump’s inauguration ceremony just over a week away, his team has gone against tradition by firing the man who has been the official presidential inauguration day announcer since Dwight D. Eisenhower was sworn into office.

Charlie Brotman has announced every inauguration parade since 1957, but after six decades, Trump’s camp contacted him to say that his services would not be needed this year.

Instead, Steve Ray will be the official inaugural announcer when Trump is sworn into office on Jan. 20.

“Devastated is a word that covers it all,” Brotman said in an interview on CTV News Channel Thursday. “Yes, I was really disappointed, to say the least.”

The 89-year-old said had been preparing for the announcing duties when he received an email that praised him as “Mr. Washington.” The email, he says, came with a “However…”

“And that is, ‘You’re not going to be the announcer this year.’”

Brotman said he was floored: “I’m asking, ‘Did I do something? Am I too old? What’s going on?’”

Brotman, who has announced 15 consecutive inaugural parades, for 10 different U.S. presidents, still hasn’t received an answer.

However, “one good thing did come out” of his abrupt firing, Brotman said. A Washington-based TV station has asked him to share his anecdotes, thoughts and experiences from past inauguration parades on air. “I am going to do that on inaugural day.”

And people have expressed a lot of support for Brotman since the firing made headlines.

“I’ve never received so many emails, so many voicemails and even letters to the editor in the Washington Post,” he said, adding the response has “been overwhelming.”