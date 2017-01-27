

CTVNews.ca Staff





British actor John Hurt has died at the age of 77, the BBC and Guardian report.

The veteran actor had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2015.

Hurt got his first Academy Award nomination for his supporting role in the 1978 film “Midnight Express,” and earned another nomination two years later for playing John Merrick in “The Elephant Man.”

He had remained active late into his career, winning younger fans for his work in the blockbuster Harry Potter series, while continuing to star in smaller-budget, critically acclaimed films like “Only Lovers Left Alive.”