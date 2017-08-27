

CTVNews.ca Staff





The 10-year-old boy who used CPR to save his brother after watching one of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s films has been invited to visit the actor.

Jacob O’Connor’s story went viral earlier this week and caught the attention of The Rock, who praised the boy as a “real life hero.”

In July, O’Connor discovered his two-year-old brother Dylan floating face down in his grandmother’s swimming pool in Roseville, Mich. The quick-thinking 10-year-old jumped in the water, pulled his brother out and started administering compressions, a technique he learnt from watching Johnson in his favourite film, “San Andreas.”

In an Instagram video posted Saturday, The Rock said he will be flying Jacob O’Connor and his family to the set of the movie he’s filming in Vancouver next week.

“Jacob, I’m so proud of you that I’ve got to meet you. I gotta shake the hand of a real-life hero,” the actor said in the video, promising that the “Skyscraper” movie set will be like “Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory.”