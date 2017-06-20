Video of a woman demanding a "white doctor" for her son at a walk-in clinic in Mississauga, Ont. has gone viral, sparking outrage across the country.

The video, which was recorded by a witness and posted online, shows the woman repeatedly demanding to see a white doctor in a four-minute argument with staff and patients at the clinic.

"I would like to see a white doctor," the woman says at the beginning of the video, to a member of the clinic staff in the waiting room. Her son, who appears to be approximately eight years old, can be seen sitting quietly beside her.

"You're telling me there's not one white doctor in this whole entire building?" she says.

The clinic staffer can be heard explaining that a white pediatrician will be in at 4 p.m., but this does not appear to satisfy the woman. She continues to complain, claiming that she waited five-and-a-half hours to see a "brown doctor" whom she says did not help her child with his chest pains.

"He was not speaking English. His teeth were brown. I do not need his help," she says in the video.

The woman's complaints quickly draw the attention of others in the waiting room who accuse her of being racist. Several also suggest she take her child to a hospital, but she refuses, answering the suggestions with a racist slur.

The woman becomes more agitated as the four-minute video progresses, eventually approaching the desk to repeat her demands for a white doctor.

"Oh my God, what type of horrible country do I live in?" she says in the video. "Being a white person in this country, I should just shoot myself."

Later in the video, she appears to back off her requirement that the doctor be white, and instead asks for one who was born in Canada.

"My kid is part not-white, so can we get somebody to see him that at least speaks English?" she says. "I spoken (sic) English. We want somebody Canadian to see him."

Hitesh Bhardwaj, who recorded the video in the waiting room, says the incident shocked him.

"Seeing it so openly, without any fear, in front of so many people, without even fearing that someone can report her – it was really shocking," he told CTV Toronto.

Bhardwaj, who immigrated to Canada from India five years ago, says he had "no doubt" that what happened at the clinic was wrong. He added that the incident troubled him "for the rest of the day."

"it was a mixed feeling of being angry being frustrated," he said.

He can be heard arguing with the angry mother toward the end of the video, telling her that a doctor doesn't need to be white to speak English.

A young woman also confronts the mother at an earlier point in the video.

"Your child clearly has more issues with you being his mother than him needing to see a doctor," the young woman says. "You are extremely rude and racist."

Bhardwaj hailed the young woman for her courage in intervening. "There was a very brave young girl who came right up to her face and said that you are racist and you shouldn't be doing those things," he said.

The encounter ended without further incident, and the woman was escorted out of the waiting room.

Bhardwaj's video of the encounter has been viewed more than 20,000 times online since Sunday, when he says the incident occurred.

With files from CTV Toronto