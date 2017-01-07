

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Atlantic Provinces are bracing for a winter beating with up to 40 cm of snow expected to arrive in parts of the region by Sunday Jan. 7.

Environment Canada has said that a low pressure system moving south over Nova Scotia will intensify overnight, resulting in strong northeasterly winds and blowing snow by the morning.

They have issued winter storm warnings for parts of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, as well as for eastern parts of New Brunswick. Snowfall warnings are also in place for parts of Newfoundland.

Snowfall amounts up to 40 cm are expected over western and central Nova Scotia, with 20 to 30 cm over eastern portions of the province.

The snow will turn into ice pellets or freezing rain Sunday morning over eastern parts of the province, according to Environment Canada.

In P.E.I, 20 to 30 cm of snow is predicted over the west of the island, with 30 to 40 cm elsewhere in the province.

Eastern New Brunswick and western Newfoundland are both expecting about 20 cm of snow by Sunday.