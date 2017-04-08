

CTVNews.ca Staff





Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a man with second-degree murder in connection with the nearly eight-month disappearance of a young Manitoba woman.

Christine Wood has not been seen since the evening of Aug. 19, 2016 after she left a Winnipeg hotel she was staying at with her family to go out with friends. The family had been visiting the city from Oxford House, a First Nations community in northern Manitoba. Wood was 21-years-old at the time of her disappearance.

On Friday night, Winnipeg police arrested and charged 30-year-old Brett Ronald Overby with second-degree murder in connection to Wood’s death. Overby’s Winnipeg home was under investigation for several days in late March, CTV Winnipeg reported, although police have not released any information about the nature of the investigation.

Court documents obtained by CTV Winnipeg also show that on March 23, 2017, Overby was charged with assaulting a woman between January 2011 and January 2017 and was released on a $2,000 recognizance.

Winnipeg police say they will be releasing more information about the case at a press conference on Monday.

With files from CTV Winnipeg