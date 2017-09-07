

About 3 million Canadians visit Florida every year, and thousands own property there. So with Hurricane Irma threatening to do heavy damage to the state, should those property owners have flood or hurricane insurance?

The short answer is yes, they need both.

The latest forecasts suggest Irma's winds could carve up much of Florida’s coast, damaging property from the Florida Keys through Jacksonville, and some experts say this could become the costliest storm in U.S. history.

For Canadian owners of property in Florida, the one bit of good news is that Irma is moving swiftly and should bring less than a quarter of the rain that Hurricane Harvey dumped on Texas when it stalled over the state. South Florida is also used to flooding and has a better flood control system than Texas.

Still, Irma could still cause significant water and wind damage. That’s why property owners need to be sure they have both hurricane and flood insurance – two distinct policies, says Brad Hubbard of National Flood Experts, a U.S.-based company that helps homeowners decide what kind of disaster insurance they need.

“If you have home insurance or even hurricane coverage, it does not cover flood. And flood insurance does not cover hurricane (damage). They are two, totally separate policies,” he told CTV Toronto from Tampa, Fla.

For Canadian snowbirds hoping to buy last-minute coverage before Irma hits, they will find they are out of luck. Most flooding polices must be purchased 30 days before a storm.

Property owners in areas known as Special Flood Hazard Zones are required to have federal flood insurance, through the National Flood Insurance Program (only a few private insurers offer flood insurance in Florida.).

In fact, U.S. mortgage lenders are required to make sure property owners living in flood hazard zones have the insurance in order to qualify for federally-backed loans.

Yet, according to an investigation by The Associated Press, just 42 per cent of homes in Florida's 38 coastal counties are covered. In the counties currently under partial evacuation orders, only 34.3 per cent have proper coverage.

With storms becoming more severe and arriving more unpredictably, for Canadians who own property in Florida, insurance is simply a smart investment, says Hubbard.

“You’re talking for $300 or $400 a year, you can cover your property from flood. It’s just peace of mind when a storm comes like this one, you know you are protected," he said.

Canadians spent US$19 billion on U.S. real estate last year — an all-time high, according to the U.S.-based National Association of Realtors. The state they chose to buy in most often was Florida.

With a report from CTV Toronto’s Pat Foran and files from The Associated Press