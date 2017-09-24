

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Ontario couple’s wedding photo session turned into a rescue mission when the groom jumped into a pond to save a little boy from drowning.

Clayton and Brittany Cook of Cambridge, Ont., had just tied the knot Friday and were posing for their wedding photographer on a park bridge when the groom noticed a child in distress in the water below.

"I look over and I see Clay in the water and I think, what is he doing?" Brittany Cook told CTV Kitchener.

Her husband had jumped in to save a little boy who had gone in the water while playing in the park. The couple and the photographer said it appeared that another child pushed the boy into the water.

“His face was underwater and he was fighting, like he was really fighting,” Clayton Cook said.

“Luckily, he was only a little guy…and I honestly just sort of hopped him up.”

The boy appeared to be OK, and he didn’t say a word after he was pulled out of the water, according to the couple. Eventually, an older sibling took him away.

The wedding photographer, Darren Hatt, captured the whole ordeal. Two photos posted on his Facebook page show Clayton Cook, nearly waist-up in water, pulling the drenched boy onto dry land.

“It was a commendable thing that he did and he sprung into action incredibly quick,” Hatt said of the groom. “Almost as soon as I realized what was going on, he had already saved the day.”

Brittany Cook said her husband’s quick thinking and heroic action did not surprise her.

“That's Clay, like that's Clay to me,” she said. “It's something he would just instinctively do."

"It was like fate almost, we were meant to be there,” she added.

With a report from CTV Kitchener’s Tina Yazdani