

CTVNews.ca Staff





In what might be the most Canadian job posting ever, the Ottawa Senators are looking for people to drive the ice resurfacer at the new outdoor rink on Parliament Hill.

The part-time job opening states the candidates will be responsible “for ensuring that the ice surface and amenities at the Parliament Hill rink are properly maintained.”

The $5.6-million skating rink is scheduled to open Dec. 7 and is run in partnership with the Canadian Heritage, the Ottawa Senators and the Ottawa International Hockey Festival.

The rink will close on Feb. 28 following Ottawa’s annual Winterlude festival.

The posting states the ideal candidate will have a valid driver’s licence, prior arena maintenance experience and a flexible schedule. Bilingualism is preferred.

Organizors are also looking for an ice operations superintendent for a full-time contract.

While it’s open, the rink will host the Bell Capital Cup, an Ottawa youth hockey tournament, as well as being a centrepiece of cross-country events for Canada 150 Skating Day on Dec. 10.

The rink can hold up to 200 people at a time. Skaters must book a 40-minute session two days in advance. They will not be allowed to play hockey, figure skate, have a snack or use their cellphone while on the ice.

The rink will be open weekdays between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. and weekends between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.

The deadline for job applications is Dec. 2.