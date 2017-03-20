Wanted: Ont. man sought in death of stepson, 7
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 20, 2017 9:36AM EDT
ST. CATHARINES, Ont. - Police in southern Ontario say they're continuing the search for a man accused of killing his seven-year-old stepson.
Niagara regional police Const. Phil Gavin says a Canada-wide warrant will be issued later today for 43-year-old Justin Kuijer of St. Catharines, Ont.
Kuijer is accused in the death of Nathan Dumas, who was rushed to hospital with undisclosed injuries on Friday and died the next day.
Gavin says Kuijer will be sought for a charge of first-degree murder and attempted murder after an alleged stabbing at a local RBC branch.
Gavin alleges Kuijer attacked a woman at the bank that he knew in a professional capacity, but would not offer comment as to motive.
Police say Kuijer is armed and dangerous and are urging the public to reach out if they have any information on his whereabouts.
