

CTVNews.ca Staff





A vigil was held Saturday night in Montreal to remember the life of Daphne Boudreault, who was killed less than two weeks ago.

Friends and family walked through the snow with flowers and candles, sharing their memories of Boudreault and frustration over her death.

“She was a wonderful friend and always helping others first,” said Marie-Andree Bondu, who helped to organize the vigil.

Boudreault Boudreault died after she was found badly beaten on March 22, in a home in Mont-St-Hilaire, southeast of Montreal.

According to Shanon Meilleur, Boudreault’s colleague and friend, the 18-year-old had met with officers of the Richelieu-Saint-Laurent police department the day she died, telling them she feared for her safety after breaking up with her boyfriend.

Boudreault’s ex-boyfriend, Anthony Pratte-Lops, was later charged with first degree murder.

Some say Boudreault’s death is another reason why more needs to be done to raise awareness and end violence against women.

“We don’t often hear about a girlfriend killing her boyfriend… we often hear the opposite so we hope it’s going to change,” said Moyka Perrault, a member of Les Olympe de Gouges, an organization that aims to educate women on violence.

The Independent Bureau of Investigation says it is looking into where police were when Boudreault was attacked and the events leading up to her death.

Pratte-Lops remains behind bars until his court appearance on April 19. None of the allegations against him have been tested in court.

A funeral for Boudreault is being help on Sunday.

With files from CTV Montreal