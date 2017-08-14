

With Toronto still months away from opening its first planned safe injection sites, a group of drug harm reduction workers opened an unofficial “pop-up” overdose prevention site over the weekend.

Workers from the Toronto Harm Reduction Alliance pitched a large tent in Moss Park in the city’s downtown, declaring it a temporary -- though unsanctioned -- overdose prevention site.

The tent is stocked with as many as 140 naloxone kits to revive anyone who experiences an overdose from narcotics such as heroin or fentanyl.

The tents were set up without the approval of police or the federal government, but the site’s workers say with injection drug users dying in Toronto every week, something needed to be done.

“When you have 12 people who die over the course of five days, that is a public health emergency,” Zoe Dodd of the Toronto Harm Reduction Alliance told reporters.

“We’ve been telling city officials and anyone who would listen that we’re in a crisis that has been escalating since last year.”

Toronto has plans to open three safe injection sites this fall, but they won’t be ready for months, so Dodd said harm reduction workers took matters into their own hands.

Marilou Gagnon, an associate professor at the school of nursing at the University of Ottawa, says the sites are technically “overdose prevention sites” because their sole goal is to intervene when overdoses occur.

Supervised injection sites, like the inSite clinic in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, on the other hand, are different in that they have full-time staff who offer comprehensive care to drug users, including addictions counselling and HIV-prevention programs.

Gagnon says in British Columbia, there are now 14 overdose prevention sites, and research shows they save lives.

“For example, the Victoria overdose prevention site has seen 26,000 visits and 310 overdoses, with no deaths,” she told CTV News Channel from Montreal.

Gagnon volunteered at one of these B.C. sites over a weekend last November and saw how well they work with her own eyes, reaching people who might otherwise have nowhere else to go.

“Some of these people won’t go to a supervised injection site for various reasons,” she said.

“It’s just very effective, low-cost, and the bottom line is we are saving lives with these sites.”

At the Toronto pop-up site, THRA workers feared police would try to shut down the site over the weekend. But after some discussion, Toronto Police Supt. Heinz Kuck said he was impressed by the professionalism of the workers at the site and decided to allow it to remain in the park for now.

“Although Toronto police do not totally agree with a site like this popping up because we have the aspect of illegal drugs coming and going, the crisis supersedes that at this point and time,” he said.

