Police in Nova Scotia have charged one man and say charges are pending against another man after reports of sexual assaults on the campus of St. Francis Xavier University.

Antigonish RCMP say that two men were arrested on Nov. 22 in connection with the sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman, which they say occurred on campus on Nov. 18 or 19.

Police say that a 19-year-old woman then came forward and alleged that one of the accused also assaulted her on two separate occasions on campus, once in September and once in November.

As of Friday evening, a Halifax man, 19, was facing three counts of sexual assault and charges were “pending” against an 18-year-old Truro man. Police have not named the men and say both have been released.

Police say investigators are “reaching out to the community as they believe there may be additional victims.”

Andrew Beckett of St. Francis Xavier’s students services told CTV Atlantic it’s not the first time the school has dealt with sexual assaults.

“These do happen and I don't think we can hide from the fact that sexual violence is present on our campus as it is on all campuses,” he said. “It's something that's a conversation across the country.”

The university’s sexual assault policy offers victims the option to pursue an internal investigation separate from any criminal proceedings.

Potential victims and witness are being encouraged by the RCMP to contact them at 902-863-6500 or 1-800-803-RCMP (7267).

Victims may contact the campus Women's Resource Center and Sexual Assault Services Centre in Antigonish at 902-863-6221 or St. FX Health and Counselling Centre Services at 902-867-2263.