

The Canadian Press





NORDEGG, Alta. - RCMP have charged two boaters in central Alberta after the pair were rescued from the shore of a remote lake after an intense storm.

Mounties say the man and woman went floating in a small rubber boat on Abraham Lake Sunday wearing shorts, t-shirts and sandals.

Police say neither was wearing a life preserver and they didn't have a rope or bailer bucket on board.

The wind blew them to the middle of the lake and large white-caps moved them further from shore.

An Alberta wildlife officer and two firefighters managed to find the pair huddled underneath their boat on the shore suffering from exposure.

RCMP say alcohol was factor and the pair have been charged with failing to have life jackets.