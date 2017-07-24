Two 'lucky' boaters charged after rescue from Alta. lake during major storm
An RCMP rescue boat is shown in this file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 24, 2017 2:38PM EDT
NORDEGG, Alta. - RCMP have charged two boaters in central Alberta after the pair were rescued from the shore of a remote lake after an intense storm.
Mounties say the man and woman went floating in a small rubber boat on Abraham Lake Sunday wearing shorts, t-shirts and sandals.
Police say neither was wearing a life preserver and they didn't have a rope or bailer bucket on board.
The wind blew them to the middle of the lake and large white-caps moved them further from shore.
An Alberta wildlife officer and two firefighters managed to find the pair huddled underneath their boat on the shore suffering from exposure.
RCMP say alcohol was factor and the pair have been charged with failing to have life jackets.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 'Vive le Quebec libre': Site of de Gaulle's famous Montreal speech opened to public
- Man charged with killing ex-girlfriend had 'difficulty accepting' breakup: docs
- Raw sewage could force dozens of families from their homes
- HIV-positive Regina man gets nine years for sexual assault
- Murray Sinclair to probe Thunder Bay police