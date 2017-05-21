

The Canadian Press





SAULT STE MARIE, Ont. - Police say two people have been charged with first-degree murder in the case of a missing 35-year-old Brampton, Ont., woman.

Peel Regional Police say they began investigating the disappearance of Beata Paciorek on Friday, and her body has not yet been found.

Cst. Mark Fisher says the search for Paciorek's body is being concentrated in the corridor between Brampton and Sault Ste. Marie.

On Saturday, two people were taken into custody in Sault Ste. Marie by police.

Peel police say the two suspects, 28-year-old Mike Madill and 37-year-old Amy Macdonald, both of no fixed address, were arrested Saturday and held for bail hearings Sunday.

Fisher says that while investigators haven't found a body, they have reason to believe that foul play was involved in Paciorek's death.