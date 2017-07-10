Two Canadians among dozens injured in bus crash in Peru that killed nine
A child's shoe lays at the seen of a deadly bus accident that happened the previous night, in Lima, Peru, Monday, July 10, 2017.(AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, July 10, 2017 5:10PM EDT
LIMA, Peru - Peruvian officials say a double-decker tour bus went out of control and rolled over on a narrow road in the hills in the country's capital, killing nine people and injuring 48 others, including two Canadians.
The Ministry of Health says the rollover happened Sunday night about two kilometres from the presidential palace in Lima.
The agency says eight foreigners -- two Canadians and six Chileans -- were among the injured being treated in local hospitals.
Prosecutor Luz Pena said the bus was driving on San Cristobal hill to give the passengers a panoramic view of the city and appeared to have been moving at excessive speed.
Global Affairs Canada says it is following the situation in Lima and is providing consular assistance to the Canadian citizens been affected by the accident.
With files from The Canadian Press
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Two Canadians among dozens injured in bus crash in Peru that killed nine
- Friends, family mourn Ont. teen who died on graduation trip in Cuba
- B.C. wildfires cause precautionary air quality alert in Edmonton
- Relatives of slain U.S. soldier want urgent freeze on Omar Khadr's assets
- N.S. Mi'kmaq leader charged following alleged fight at hotel