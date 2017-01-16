

The founder of the website "Cape Breton If Trump Wins" says traffic has "mellowed out" since the U.S. election, as most of the now president-elect's opponents who claimed they'd abandon ship now appear ready to go down with it.

Rob Calabrese says he plans to leave his website up throughout Donald Trump's presidency, despite a dip in interest.

"It's a great tool for people to learn about Cape Breton," he told CTV's Your Morning on Monday.

Cape Breton, N.S., is eager to welcome outsiders, as the region is facing an overall decline in population. Calabrese says it's a crisis, with low growth or population decline taking place in most communities outside the largest ones. "We lose 1,000 people every single year," he said.

That's why he's hoping to welcome some Americans into the fold.

"Cape Breton is a great place to live," he said, adding that it's "not for everybody. If you want to have brunch on Broadway with artistic directors every day, maybe not the place for you.

"It's an outdoor, safe lifestyle."