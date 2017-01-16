Trump haters 'mellow' on leaving U.S. for Cape Breton, site founder says
This photo shows the road along the Cabot Trail in Cape Breton, N.S., on July 13, 2010. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Glenn Adams)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, January 16, 2017 8:13AM EST
The founder of the website "Cape Breton If Trump Wins" says traffic has "mellowed out" since the U.S. election, as most of the now president-elect's opponents who claimed they'd abandon ship now appear ready to go down with it.
Rob Calabrese says he plans to leave his website up throughout Donald Trump's presidency, despite a dip in interest.
"It's a great tool for people to learn about Cape Breton," he told CTV's Your Morning on Monday.
Cape Breton, N.S., is eager to welcome outsiders, as the region is facing an overall decline in population. Calabrese says it's a crisis, with low growth or population decline taking place in most communities outside the largest ones. "We lose 1,000 people every single year," he said.
That's why he's hoping to welcome some Americans into the fold.
"Cape Breton is a great place to live," he said, adding that it's "not for everybody. If you want to have brunch on Broadway with artistic directors every day, maybe not the place for you.
"It's an outdoor, safe lifestyle."
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- Tugs finally free tanker stranded in Cape Breton, N.S., for a week
- Police officer who shot Newfoundland man in his home to testify at inquiry
- Murder trial to begin for Alta. man charged after couple, grandson disappear
- Experts question whether tougher sentences deter drunk driving
- Trump haters 'mellow' on leaving U.S. for Cape Breton, site founder says