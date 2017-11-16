Toronto drug squad officer dies of fentanyl overdose: police
Toronto police say an officer in the force's drug squad died of a fentanyl overdose earlier this year.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 16, 2017 2:20PM EST
Toronto police say an officer in the force's drug squad died of a fentanyl overdose earlier this year, with the amount of the opioid found in his system being too large to have been caused by mere contact with the drug.
Acting Chief Jim Ramer says an investigation was launched after Const. Michael Thompson was found at his home in medical distress on April 10.
Thompson was rushed to hospital, where he died three days later.
Ramer says Thompson was a good officer and was respected by his colleagues.
An investigation was launched into the circumstances around Thompson's death, but police say many questions remain unanswered.
Police say Thompson had access to street-level drugs and the cases he was involved in were due to go before the courts Monday.
