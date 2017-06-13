Three dead in suspected double murder-suicide at nudist campground
The Adam and Eve campground is shown near Drummondville, Que. (Camping Adam et Eve / Facebook)
Two elderly men and a woman have been found dead at an adults-only nudist campground near Drummondville, Que., in what police suspect was a love triangle gone wrong.
The Surete du Quebec say they were called to a grisly scene in Sainte-Brigitte-des-Saults, at the Adam and Eve campground on Monday. Police have not released a cause of death, but they say it's evident that the three individuals did not die of natural causes.
The victims have been identified as Suzanne Gareau, 50, Rodrigue Tremblay, 77, and Denys Carpentier, 76.
Investigators say the incident appears to be a double murder-suicide, with Carpentier suspected of killing the other two individuals before killing himself.
The Adam and Eve campground describes itself as a "naturalist campsite for free people." Its Facebook page and website prominently feature images of naked or scantily-clad individuals in sexual poses and situations.
