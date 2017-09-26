

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canadian televangelist David Mainse, who hosted “100 Huntley Street,” has died at age 81.

The Burlington, Ont.-based Crossroads Christian Communications Inc., which Mainse founded, said the reverend died after a battle with MDS leukemia.

"He was passionate about people, about Canadian unity, and about ecumenical dialogue," Crossroads CEO Lorna Dueck said in a news release.

Crossroads said that, under Mainse’s “leadership and direction,” a 15-minute TV broadcast that began in 1962 grew into “an expansive family of not-for-profit ministries that included international multimedia programming.”

Mainse stepped down as Crossroads CEO and “100 Huntley Street” host in 2003, but he continued to make occasional on-air appearances.