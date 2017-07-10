Teen charged with assault in alleged pizza-tossing drive-by
Published Monday, July 10, 2017 12:24PM EDT
Newfoundland police took a bite out of crime Sunday, with the arrest of a teen accused of hurling pizza at a bystander.
The 18-year-old man has been charged with assault in what might best be described as an alleged pizza-tossing drive-by in St. John’s, N.L.
The offending slice was thrown from a vehicle at a home owner on Thorburn Road in St. John’s, police confirmed to CTVNews.ca.
Police say the pizza projectile failed to hit its target.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary made the arrest after reviewing home security footage provided by the victim.
The video has not been released.
Police did not specify whether the slice was triangular- or square-shaped. It’s also unclear what toppings were on it at the time of the alleged assault.
