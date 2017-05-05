

The Canadian Press





KAMLOOPS, B.C. -- Environment Canada has posted severe thunderstorm watches for a large section of British Columbia's central and southern Interior, an area that is already seeing spring flooding.

An evacuation order has been issued for Fintry Provincial Park on the northwest side of Okanagan Lake, while the River Forecast Centre says a flood watch is up for Mission Creek through East Kelowna and the Salmon River in Falkland, near Vernon.

The centre has also upgraded both the Kettle River and the Shuswap region and its tributary streams to floodwatch stage, meaning the rivers could approach or exceed their banks and flood adjacent areas.

Streamflow advisories have been issued for the southern Interior, central Interior, Boundary area and southeast B.C., because recent warm weather increased the snowmelt and thunderstorms added up to 20 millimetres of precipitation.

The DriveBC website, which reports on provincial highway conditions, shows Highway 99 east of Pemberton has been cut by an avalanche at Duffey Lake and is expected to reopen on Saturday, while a washout has closed Highway 8 between Merritt and Spences Bridge.

The Transportation Ministry issued a special bulletin on the possibility of flooding, warning people to stay away from river banks that may be unstable and not to attempt walking or driving through the flood water.