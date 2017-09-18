

Josh K. Elliott, CTVNews.ca





The owner of the Toronto restaurant where a real estate broker was shot dead says the victim laughed at his killer moments before the fatal shot rang out.

Michael Dabic, owner of the restaurant “Michael’s on Simcoe,” says his daughter heard a brief exchange between the unknown assailant and 54-year-old Simon Giannini, moments before Giannini was fatally shot. Dabic says his daughter was working in the restaurant at the time, and was “about 10 feet away” from the shooting.

“When the assailant approached Simon, the victim, she heard Simon say something like ‘ha ha ha, you’ve got to be kidding,’ or ‘ha ha ha, very funny,’” Dabic told reporters on Monday. “He knew it was coming and he thought it was some joke.”

Police say they believe the shooting was targeted, but they have not released a possible motive.

The suspect fled the scene in a white SUV heading west. He was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie and has not yet been identified.

Dabic says the restaurant has clear security footage of the shooting, and that an employee recorded the licence plate number of the vehicle in which the suspect fled.

Giannini was a successful real estate broker in Toronto.

Real estate agent Vijayan Krishnan, who worked with Giannini, says he was a passionate and humble man.

“It’s a great and huge loss, not just to our office, but to his friends and family, and to his clients as well,” he told CP24.

With files from CTV Toronto, CP24 and The Canadian Press