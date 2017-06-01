

CTVNews.ca Staff





Sean Ramsay is either the luckiest -- or the unluckiest --- man on Vancouver Island. The Victoria resident was struck by lightning while working at an RV park Tuesday and while he’s still in a lot of pain, he’s fortunate to have even survived.

Ramsay was working at the Fort Victoria RV Park on Tuesday morning when a thunderstorm moved in – a rare event on the south part of Vancouver Island. As he filled up an RV with propane, a bolt of lightning struck a tree about three metres away, sending electricity down into the ground underneath Ramsay’s feet.

Ramsay remembers feeling a shock and then agonizing pain course through his body before he dropped to the ground, but not much else.

“I didn’t actually see the lightning and I didn’t hear the thunder, but someone across from the trailer park here saw it hit the tree and saw me go down,” he told CTV Vancouver.

Though the details of the event are hazy, Ramsay definitely remembers the pain the lightning caused.

“It kind of felt like someone had put 1,000 pounds of weight on every part of my body at the same time. My muscles were fully contracted and I couldn’t move for a few seconds,” he said.

Across the road, firefighters at the View Royal fire hall felt the force of the thunder.

“We saw a bright light all of a sudden and our building shook. We thought a bomb went off,” says Acting Fire Chief Rob Marshall.

Moments later, they got a call of an electric shock at the RV park. They rushed over and found Ramsay on the ground.

“This is the first time in my career we’ve been paged out for electrocution caused by lightning,” said Marshall. “Extremely rare. It’s rare to get lightning in Victoria -- let alone for someone to get hit by lightning.”

Somehow though, in spite of Ramsay’s pain, he was able to remember that he was still pumping propane into the RV and moved over to shut the valve off

“I was concerned because that’s some of my safety training,” Ramsay said.

Marshall says those actions likely prevented what could have been a horrible explosion.

“We were kind of in awe when we showed up. Even though he had been struck by lightning, the amount of pain that he was in, he still had the wherewithal to shut the truck down, shut the nozzle down, disconnect it from the RV,” he said.

Ramsay was transported to hospital and checked over by emergency room doctors who say he’s first person they’ve treated for a lightning strike in a decade.

And though Ramsay is still very sore, he’s expected to make a full recovery, fully aware of how fortunate he is.

“I know I’m a lucky guy. Normally, I’m lucky that I live in Victoria and it’s so beautiful. Now, I’m lucky that I’m alive.”

With a report from CTV Vancouver Island’s Rob Buffam